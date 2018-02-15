South African announced his immediate resignation today after the ruling threatened to eject him from office via a of no confidence. Scandal-tainted said in a 30-minute national television address that he had "come to the decision to resign as of the republic with immediate effect". "I have served the people of to the best of my ability.

I am forever grateful that they trusted me with the highest office in the land," he said. Zuma, whose reputation has been stained by years-long allegations of graft, had been instructed to step down by the (ANC) party. He complained about the process, saying: "I don't fear exiting political office however I have only asked my party to articulate my transgressions and the reason for its instructions that I vacate office." has been at loggerheads with deputy Cyril Ramaphosa, his expected successor as and the new of the ANC. Parliament could elect Ramaphosa as as early as Thursday or Friday.