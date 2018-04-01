Spy poisoning row: 60 expelled Russian diplomats return home from US

A plane carrying Russian diplomats who were expelled from the and their families has landed in

Russian news agencies say the plane that landed on Sunday at was carrying diplomats from the in Washington.

A separate flight with diplomats and families from the and Russia's United Nations mission was expected later in the day.

The last week ordered 60 Russian diplomats to leave, part of a widespread expulsion of diplomats by Britain and some of its allies in connection with the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain.

Britain alleges Russian involvement in the nerve agent poisoning.

adamantly denies that and has ordered tit-for-tat expulsions of Western diplomats.