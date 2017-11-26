Syria attacks: Atleast 20 civilians killed in Damascus

JUST IN
ANI  |  Damascus 

Douma : In this photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense group in Damascus suburbs known as the White Helmets, Civil Defense workers carry an injured man after government airstrikes hit Douma, near Damascus, Syria. (Photo: AP/PTI)
At least 20 civilians were killed in attacks coordinated by the Syrian regime in Eastern Ghouta suburb of Damascus on Sunday.

According to the Anadolu Agency, the attacks were targetted at the Opposition-held residential neighbourhoods of Douma, Misraba, Ein Tarma, Medeira and Harasta.

The sources said 13 civilians, including three children, were killed in Misraba, five people, including a child, were killed in Medeira and two others in Douma.

However, the death toll may rise as scores of people got injured in the attacks.

Last week, at least 12 civilians were killed in shelling by the Assad regime forces in Damascus on Saturday.

According to a Syrian civil defense source, Madyara, Haresta, Arbin, Hamuriyyah, Zamalka and Hazze regions were hit in the shelling.

A number of people also got injured, who were later rushed to the nearby medical facility.

A civil defence report has claimed that at least 45 civilians have lost their lives due to Syrian regime's intense attacks on Eastern Ghouta between November 14-17.
