Trade war: Don't open Pandora's box, unleash protectionism, China warns US

warned the on Thursday not to open Pandora's Box and spark a flurry of protectionist practices across the globe, even as Beijing pointed to U.S. goods that it could target in a deepening Sino-U.S. trade dispute.

could target a broad range of U.S. businesses from agriculture to aircraft, autos, and even services if the trade conflict escalates, the official Daily newspaper said in an editorial on Thursday.

Donald Trump's move last week to slap up to $60 billion in tariffs on some Chinese imports has since provoked a warning from Beijing that it could retaliate with duties of up to $3 billion of U.S. imports.

China's biggest U.S. imports are aircraft and related equipment, soybeans and autos, with the total bill about $40 billion last year.

"The malicious practices of the are like opening Pandora's Box, and there is a danger of triggering a chain reaction that will spread the virus of trade protectionism across the globe," a commerce said.

The official line from continues to be stern even as Beijing says it is all for dialogue and negotiations. The feedback from U.S. and Chinese officials on the nature and extent of trade talks remains mixed, show.

reported only on Monday that had offered to buy more U.S. and move more quickly to finalise rules allowing foreign firms to take majority stakes in Chinese securities firms, citing people briefed on the negotiations.

Chinese customs data shows the U.S. accounted for just $2.6 billion, or 1 percent, of China's total imports last year by value, with suppliers in South Korea, and commanding a bigger share.

But a source in the U.S. industry said U.S. companies have slightly more than 50 percent of China's market for chips, though export data doesn't reflect that because much of the product is sent off-shore for low value added processing.

The source said the U.S. industry had not asked the to urge to buy more U.S. chips and had been told by senior U.S. officials that the had not made such a request to Beijing.

"We don't need to buy more chips," the source said, adding that U.S. industry was concerned about being targeted by Chinese non-tariff barriers.

"It's more about (Chinese) subsidies, IP protection, and cyber rules," the source said, referring to concerns over Chinese retaliation.

has long said it would like to import more U.S. high-tech goods, including high-end chips, but has been stymied by U.S. export controls set on national security grounds.

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday the U.S. approach to trade could trigger a domino effect and U.S. trade protectionism will only hurt U.S. consumers.

While hopes the U.S. will resolve trade conflicts with through dialogue, it will take all possible steps to protect its interests, told a regular briefing in Beijing.

"Negotiations must be equal, and will not accept any consultation under unilateral coercion," Gao said.

SERVICES MAY BE TARGETED

On Wednesday, Trump's top said he would give a 60-day window before tariffs on Chinese goods take effect, but added that it would take years to bring the two countries' trading relationship "to a good place."

The tariff list is expected in the next several days.

Daily on Thursday quoted as telling a U.S. Congressional delegation this week that was open to dialogue but "fully prepared with countermeasures".

It warned that if the conflict continued to escalate " could consider taking reciprocal measures against U.S. imports of besides soybeans, as well as aircraft, automobiles and "

"And should the further obstruct Chinese investments in the U.S., even tougher measures such as restrictions on imports of U.S. services and similar investment reviews would likely be on the table," it said.

Separately, Hong Kong's Morning Post reported on Thursday that U.S. and Chinese officials had been holding talks to shield American soybeans and other from trade sanctions.

is still considering import curbs on U.S. soybeans, said on Thursday, following a meeting with the

(Reporting by and in BEIJING; Additional reporting by Michael Martina, John Ruwitch, and Stella Qiu; Additional writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by and Kim Coghill)