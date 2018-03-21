JUST IN
United Nations gives strong support to Lebanon's political independence

Guterres pointed to the sudden resignation of Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri while he was in Saudi Arabia, which was later rescinded

AP/PTI  |  United Nations 

Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres
Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. Photo: Reuters

The UN Security Council has reaffirmed its strong support for Lebanon's political independence following a report by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who said "crises in the region continue to pose a risk to the stability" of the country.

In his report circulated this week, Guterres pointed to the sudden resignation of Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri while he was in Saudi Arabia, which was later rescinded. He also reiterated his call to all Lebanese "to cease their involvement in the Syrian crisis."

A statement by the council after closed briefings Tuesday by the UN peacekeeping chief and senior U.N. official in Lebanon backed efforts by Lebanese authorities "to restore normal functioning institutions" and hold legislative elections on May 6.
