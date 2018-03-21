United Nations gives strong support to Lebanon's political independence

The Security Council has reaffirmed its strong support for Lebanon's political independence following a report by who said "crises in the region continue to pose a risk to the stability" of the country.

In his report circulated this week, Guterres pointed to the sudden resignation of Lebanon's Prime Minister while he was in Saudi Arabia, which was later rescinded. He also reiterated his call to all Lebanese "to cease their involvement in the crisis."



A statement by the council after closed briefings Tuesday by the peacekeeping chief and senior U.N. in backed efforts by Lebanese authorities "to restore normal functioning institutions" and hold legislative elections on May 6.