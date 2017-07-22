US blocks $350 mn aid to Pak for not doing enough against Haqqani network

US Defence Secretary has said that his refusal to give certification to that was taking action against the is not a reflection of a new tougher policy against Islamabad, but simply an assessment of the current state of play.



Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump said yesterday that the Trump administration will not provide $350 million in coalition support funds to after the US Defence Secretary said he cannot certify that has taken "sufficient actions" against the dreaded



"This is simply an assessment of the current state of play. It is not a policy. It is a reality. You know, we are just defining the realities," Mattis told reporters yesterday.When asked if the withholding of $350 million coalition support funds was part of the Trump administration's new policy towards Pakistan, he said "No".Responding to questions, Mattis dispelled rumours that the National Security Advisor Lieutenant General H R McMaster would be leaving soon for an Afghan-related assignment.Pakistan-based is blamed for a number of high-profile attacks on US and Western interests in war-tornThe terror group is also blamed for several deadly attacks against Indian interests in Afghanistan, including the 2008 bombing of the Indian mission in Kabul that killed 58 people.This is for the second consecutive year that the US Defence Secretary has refused to certify to Congress, as mandated under National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA), that has taken satisfactory action against theMattis' predecessor Ashton Carter was the first US Defence Secretary to refuse that certification.As a result of the notification by Defence Secretary Mattis to Congress, the Department of Defence has reprogrammed remaining Coalition Support Funds, which is $350 million, to other accounts, Stump said.

