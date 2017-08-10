US warship sails close to China-held island in disputed sea

A says a US warship has sailed close to a Chinese man-made island in a freedom of navigation operation in the disputed South China Sea.



The official tells The Associated Press that Chinese vessels were in the vicinity when the USS John S McCain sailed near the Mischief Reef today.



It was not immediately clear if the Chinese challenged the Americans and asked the US destroyer to leave as they have done in the past.Filipino security official says the military was notified by US officials of the operation aimed at challenging China's territorial claims in the disputed waters but added that forces were not involved.China has protested such US military manoeuvres, which President Donald Trump's administration has continued.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)