Virginia shooting: Congressman Steve Scalise 'critical' post second surgery

Scalise was struck in the left hip by the gunman and collapsed on the field

ANI  |  New York 

Senior Congressman Steve Scalise's condition was upgraded to "serious" after he underwent a second surgery on Saturday after he was injured in a shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice earlier this week.

"Scalise continues to show signs of improvement. He is more responsive, and is speaking with his loved ones. The Scalise family greatly appreciates the outpouring of thoughts and prayers," MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a statement released on behalf of his kin, reports CNN.

Scalise was struck in the left hip by the gunman and collapsed on the field, according to witnesses, who also said that Scalise dragged himself from the infield as the shooting continued.

The senior Republican suffered extensive injuries and was in critical condition on Wednesday night.

The bullet struck Scalise in the hip, and travelled across his body, shattering bones and passing through internal organs, causing major internal bleeding. Doctors immediately performed surgery, but additional operations will be required, the hospital said in the late-night statement.

The gunman, identified by authorities as James Hodgkinson, died of wounds he sustained during a shootout with police.

