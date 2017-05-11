Wall Street go red as tech, consumer discretionary stocks decline

were slightly lower on Thursday, with the on track for its third straight day of losses, led by declines in consumer discretionary and technology sectors.

Macy's disappointing profit and a 11 per cent slump in shares took a toll on the consumer discretionary sector, which fell 0.52 per cent with all of its components in the red.

Kohl's was down about 2 per cent despite beating profit estimate.

"Retail is front-and-center because it has been a sore area for the market over the last year or two," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer at 50 Park Investments.

At 9:41 am EDT the Jones industrial average was down 40.78 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 20,902.33, the was down 7.72 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 2,391.91 and the Composite was down 21.11 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 6,108.04.

Ten of the 11 major sectors were lower. Technology was down 0.3 per cent, following losses in and

Shares of Snapchat owner plunged 20 per cent after the company reported a slowdown in user growth and revenue in its first earnings report as a public company.

Straight Path fell 20 per cent after agreeing to be bought by Verizon for $184 per share and terminated an earlier deal with

Whole Foods was up 5 per cent after the grocer shook up its board and appointed a new CFO.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the by 1,836 to 718. On the Nasdaq, 1,662 issues fell and 606 advanced.

The index showed six 52-week highs and six lows, while the recorded 28 highs and 16 lows.