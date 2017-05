US opened higher on Friday, led by technology stocks, as a sense of calm prevailed over in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.

The industrial average was up 34.11 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 20,697.13, the 500 was up 6.46 points, or 0.273067 per cent, at 2,372.18 and the Nasdaq composite was up 19.85 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 6,074.98.