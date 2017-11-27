JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

US Congressman quits House Judiciary Committee amid sexual harassment probe
Business Standard

With Islamabad under siege, Pakistani Law Minister Zahid Hamid resigns

The protesters had staged a sit-in in the capital for about three weeks demanding the removal of Hamid for changes in a law related to the 'Khatm-i-Nabuwwat' oath in the Elections Act 2017

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Faizabad protests, Pakistan, Islamabad
Islamabad: Pakistani police officers carry an injured protester during a clash in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 | Photo: PTI

Pakistan's Law Minister Zahid Hamid has tendered his resignation following the deadly clashes across the country between police and protesters belonging to hardline religious groups, the state broadcaster said on Monday. 

The protesters had staged a sit-in in the capital for about three weeks demanding the removal of Hamid for changes in a law related to the Khatm-i-Nabuwwat (finality of prohpethood) oath in the Elections Act 2017. They alleged the action undermined Islamic beliefs and linked it to blasphemy.



Hamid, the Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, presented his resignation to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to bring the country "out of a state of crisis", Radio Pakistan reported.


The resignation came as part of an agreement reached between the government and the protesters overnight. The deal came after a two-day face-off in Islamabad and other parts of the country between protesters and security forces that saw at least six people killed and hundreds injured.   

First Published: Mon, November 27 2017. 09:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements