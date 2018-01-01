2018: 10 stocks that offer the best of growth and value

Year 2017 was good for the market, with the Nifty gaining 29 per cent, largely on the back of sentiment or price-earnings expansion, rather than an uptick in earnings.

This, however, could change with brokerages expecting a healthy growth in earnings in 2018, driven by policy reforms and a revival in private capital expenditure. Clean-up of the distressed assets, revival of rural demand on the back of normal monsoons and farm loan waivers, and higher infrastructure spending should help consumption and macro-driven sectors, such as financial, automobiles, fast-moving consumer goods and ...