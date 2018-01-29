At Rs 6.11 trillion, TCS overtakes RIL as most valued Indian firm again

With a market valuation of over Rs 6.11 trillion, the software major on Monday surpassed Reliance Industries (RIL) to become the country's most valued firm in terms of market capitalisation. At the close of trade on Monday, TCS' market capitalization (m-cap) stood at Rs Rs 6.11 trillion, which is Rs 11.70 billion more than RIL's Rs 6.10 trillion. Shares of rose by 2.48 per cent to end the day at Rs 3,195.10 on the BSE, while RIL shares fell by 0.08 per cent to Rs 963.80. In the ranking of top-five firms on the m-cap chart, took the number one position followed by RIL, Bank at Rs 5.18 trillion, ITC with Rs 3.36 trillion m-cap and at Rs 3.12 trillion. On January 24 this year, TCS' market valuation had surged past the Rs 6 trillion, making it the second company to achieve the milestone after RIL but still trailing the firm. It can be noted that since 2013, was the most valued firm in terms of M-cap with over Rs 4 trillion delegating RIL to the second slot. However, on April 21, 2017, RIL overtook to regain the most valued firm tag after a gap of almost four years with an m-cap of Rs 4.60 trillion.

Since then both the companies gained and crossed the Rs 6-trillion tag in December last.