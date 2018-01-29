JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Newgen Software makes quiet debut; ends at 3% premium against issue price
Business Standard

At Rs 6.11 trillion, TCS overtakes RIL as most valued Indian firm again

TCS' m-cap stood at Rs Rs 6.11 trillion, which is Rs 11.70 billion more than RIL's Rs 6.10 trillion

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Tata Consultancy Services

With a market valuation of over Rs 6.11 trillion, the software major Tata Consultancy Services on Monday surpassed Reliance Industries (RIL) to become the country's most valued firm in terms of market capitalisation. At the close of trade on Monday, TCS' market capitalization (m-cap) stood at Rs Rs 6.11 trillion, which is Rs 11.70 billion more than RIL's Rs 6.10 trillion. Shares of TCS rose by 2.48 per cent to end the day at Rs 3,195.10 on the BSE, while RIL shares fell by 0.08 per cent to Rs 963.80. In the ranking of top-five firms on the m-cap chart, TCS took the number one position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank at Rs 5.18 trillion, ITC with Rs 3.36 trillion m-cap and HDFC at Rs 3.12 trillion. On January 24 this year, TCS' market valuation had surged past the Rs 6 trillion, making it the second company to achieve the milestone after RIL but still trailing the Mukesh Ambani firm. It can be noted that since 2013, TCS was the most valued firm in terms of M-cap with over Rs 4 trillion delegating RIL to the second slot. However, on April 21, 2017, RIL overtook TCS to regain the most valued firm tag after a gap of almost four years with an m-cap of Rs 4.60 trillion.

Since then both the companies gained and crossed the Rs 6-trillion tag in December last.

First Published: Mon, January 29 2018. 18:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements