Auto shares on top gear post March sales

Shares of automobiles including ancillaries companies were in focus with index gaining nearly two percentage points after majors reported good set of sales numbers for the month ended March 2018.

At 02:57 pm; and the S&P BSE index were up 1.98% as compared to 0.78% rise in the benchmark indices Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex.

Escorts, TVS Motor Company, Motherson Sumi Systems, Bosch, Tata Motors, Bharat Forge, Hero MotoCorp, Exide Industries, and Ashok Leyland were up more than 2% each. Amara Raja Batteries, Maruti Suzuki India, MRF and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) were up in the range of 1% to 2%.

has rallied 7% to Rs 661 after the company registered a sales growth of 27% increasing from 256,341 units in March 2017 to 326,659 units in the month of March 2018.

During the financial year 2017-18 (FY18), two-wheeler sales of the Company grew by 17.8% increasing from 2.86 million units registered in the financial year 2016-17 to 3.37 million units in the year under review, said in a press release.

rose 2.81% to Rs 3,645 after the company clocked its highest-ever monthly sales of 730,473 units in March 2018, registering a growth of 20%. The company sold 609,951 units in March 2017.