Bitcoin tumble erases $38 bn as rival cryptocurrency gains

slumped as the cancellation of a technology upgrade prompted some users to switch out of the cryptocurrency, spooking speculators who had profited from a more than 500 per cent surge this year.

The cryptocurrency has dropped 5.6 per cent since late Friday, and at one point extended its slide from last week’s record to as much as 29 per cent. cash, a rival that split from the original in August, has jumped 32 per cent since Friday, according to data compiled by Coinmarketcap.com.

cash is gaining popularity because of its larger block size, a characteristic that makes transactions cheaper and faster than the original. When a faction of the cryptocurrency community cancelled plans to increase bitcoin’s block size on Wednesday — a move that would have created another offshoot — some supporters of bigger blocks rallied around cash.

The resulting volatility has been extreme even by bitcoin’s wild standards and comes amid growing interest in cryptocurrencies among regulators, banks and fund managers. While sceptics have called bitcoin’s rapid advance a bubble, it has become too big for many on to ignore. Even after shrinking by as much as $38 billion since Wednesday, boasts a market value of $105 billion.

Supporters of bitcoin’s technology upgrade “are now switching support to cash,” said Mike Kayamori, head of Tokyo-based Quoine, the world’s second most-active exchange over the past day. “There’s a panic about what’s happening. People shouldn’t panic. Just hold on to both coins until we see how it plays out.”

Bitcoin’s slump dragged down shares of cryptocurrency-related companies, including Hong Kong-based PC Partner Group, maker of graphics cards that can be used in the mining of digital coins. But there were few signs of wider ripple effects. Asian stocks were mixed as investors awaited continuing talks on tax legislation in the US this week.

The cancellation of last week’s upgrade has left users to choose between the two versions of the cryptocurrency. On one side is the original bitcoin, powered by so-called SegWit technology, which aims to improve its performance by moving unessential data off of its underlying blockchain. On the other side is cash, which allows its blockchain to handle eight times as much data as the original.

Proponents of cash believe their approach is simpler and closer to the original goal of bitcoin, which was described primarily as a payment system in its white paper. Supporters of the original say that vision is too limited, and that by improving the blockchain with SegWit technology, can become a new digital asset class that not only supports payments but countless other functions.

While cash has been around for months, it saw limited support as the community awaited last week’s technology upgrade for the original bitcoin, which promised similar features. Now that the upgrade has been called off, businesses that use the cryptocurrency primarily as a payment method are expected to increase adoption of cash.