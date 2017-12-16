Bond-hungry FPIs continue to shun state loans

Foreign investors cannot seem to get enough of the bonds offered by the central government, but they do not seem to trust state governments much. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have exhausted 99 per cent of their investment limit of Rs 1.9 lakh crore in central government bonds, but when it comes to state government bonds, the share is less than 17 per cent of the permissible limit of Rs 30,000 crore, as of December 14.

Bonds issued by state governments are also known as state-development loans (SDL). According to the medium-term framework of the government, the limit ...