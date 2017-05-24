Brokers restrain hiring, rely far more on technology now to reach clients

The domestic broking sector had significantly reduced its personnel after the global financial crisis hit in 2008. It has resumed since 2015 to cater to a surge in clients, especially of high net worth individuals.

However, despite the surge in the market, has been much more restrained than in the heydays of 2006-07, with a staff addition of 10-15 per cent as compared to in 2007. Large domestic are focusing on the online space, where the personnel required is much lower than in the offline one.

The focus now is on upgrading technology and moving towards The traditional way of selling financial products, through 'cold calls' or through face-to-face interaction with the customer, is declining. Trades are mostly done online or through mobile phone applications now, offering both convenience and privacy.

"Our product team has shifted from a brick-and-mortar aprroach to a technology-driven one. Most of our product teams comprise information technology (IT) engineers," said B Gopkumar, chief executive, Reliance Securities.

Sales teams have been the biggest casualty because of this shift towards IT and "There is not much on the sales side to service offline clients with the private client group team acting as the only exception and catering to high-end clients," said Gopkumar.

Even individual are moving towards Last year, Angel Broking introduced the 'ARQ', which is an intelligent and predictive investment engine for individual investors. It is powered by the strength of machine learning and cognitive technology. ARQ uses algorithms, quant and modern portfolio theory to enable personalised investment advice, based on an individual's financial goals and risk profile.

Retail broker Sharekhan, now part of BNP Paribas, announced earlier this year that it would spend $15-20 million (Rs 100-130 crore) in the next five years as part of its shift towards digitalisation. It had also said the the shift would involve a greater focus on mobile services, fully-automated advisory services, launching a new website and upgrading its trading platform.

On Wednesday, introduced trading through voice commands on its AxisDirect Mobile app. The voice command feature aims to cut the time taken for transacting and navigating.

Technology has come into focus especially after the proliferation of discount brokerages. "Trades are being driven mostly through mobile apps because of the high smartphone penetration. Large traditional brokers, as well as discount brokers, are building do-it-yourself solutions where the human intervention is minimal or nil and the solutions offered are cheaper, faster and more accurate," said Vikas Singhania, executive director at Trade Smart Online.

Discount offer web-based platforms without research and advice. Clients are charged a flat fee for each trade, irrespective of its value. Unlike the flat fee charge system followed by discount brokers, most full service charge a fee based on the total turnover.

have been struggling post 2007 as margins have shrunk owing to the increase in low-yield options volumes and stands at about 80 per cent of total market turnover today, from only a tenth during 2007-08.