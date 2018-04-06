BSE, NSE list out 194 illiquid stocks, ask members to trade cautiously

With an aim to safeguard investors' interest, leading — and — have advised their members to take extra caution while trading in as many as 194 illiquid stocks.

Illiquid stocks are the ones which cannot be sold easily because they see limited trading. These stocks pose higher risks to because it is difficult to find buyers for them as compared to frequently traded shares.

In similar-worded circulars, both the exchanges advised their trading members "to exercise additional due diligence while trading in these securities either on own account or on behalf of their clients."

and have listed out 186 and 8 illiquid stocks, respectively, where additional due diligence is required.

Illiquid scrips listed by both the exchanges, include Bilpower, Creative Eye, Euro Multivision, GI Engineering Solutions, Jaihind Projects, Usha Martin Education & Solutions, Quintegra Solutions and Radaan Mediaworks India Ltd.

These scrips will be traded in periodic call auction mechanism from April 9, the exchanges noted.

In December 2014, Sebi had relaxed the norms for trading in illiquid stocks. The move was aimed at shifting various illiquid scrips to normal trading session from the periodic call auction, the window where these stocks are currently traded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)