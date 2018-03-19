BSE PSU index hits 52-week low; SAIL, NMDC down over 5%

-
Shares of state-owned companies were trading under pressure with the S&P BSE PSU Index hitting 52-week low after more than 3% decline in stocks of metals and oil marketing companies (OMCs). At 10:31 am; the S&P BSE PSU Index was down 1.7% at 7,855 as compared to 0.14% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The PSU index hit a 52-week low of 7,851 in intra-day trade, surpassed its previous low recorded in March 8 in intra-day deal. Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and NMDC were down more than 5%, while Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) down in the range of 3% to 4% on the BSE. Central Bank of India, Engineers India, Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), BEML, Coal India, Hindustan Copper, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizer (RCF), IFCI and Syndicate Bank are others from the index trading lower in the range of 3% to 5%. Among the individual stocks, IOCL hit 52-week low of Rs 176, down 4%, extending its nearly 7% fall in past two trading sessions, after the company's shares turned ex-bonus on Thursday. The government-owned oil major rewarded its shareholders with one bonus share for every share held. BEML touched a fresh 52-week low of Rs 1,037, falling 24% in past three weeks after the company on March 5 said it is not aware of government in principle approval to sell 26% stake in the company. Meanwhile, according to Business Standard report, the N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Y S Jaganmohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSR Congress Party) on Monday will push their notices of no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha, as they continue their respective agitations for the granting of a special-category status to Andhra Pradesh. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|LOSS(%)
|NMDC
|118.90
|125.95
|-5.60
|S A I L
|68.85
|72.80
|-5.43
|CENTRAL BANK
|79.70
|83.50
|-4.55
|I O C L
|177.30
|184.65
|-3.98
|B P C L
|430.25
|447.45
|-3.84
| RURAL ELEC.
CORP.
|123.80
|128.55
|-3.70
|ENGINEERS INDIA
|155.20
|160.60
|-3.36
|IFCI
|20.30
|21.00
|-3.33
|H P C L
|352.95
|364.80
|-3.25
|SYNDICATE BANK
|60.70
|62.70
|-3.19
|COAL INDIA
|269.85
|278.70
|-3.18
|HIND. COPPER
|69.35
|71.50
|-3.01
|BEML LTD
|1042.55
|1073.45
|-2.88
|R C F
|75.60
|77.80
|-2.83
|POWER FIN. CORPN.
|85.65
|88.10
|-2.78
|SJVN
|33.50
|34.35
|-2.47
|MOIL
|196.55
|201.35
|-2.38
|MMTC
|65.65
|67.25
|-2.38
|ORIENTAL BANK
|98.35
|100.70
|-2.33
|BANK OF BARODA
|140.40
|143.75
|-2.33
