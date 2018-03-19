JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade in range, Nifty below 10,200; Metal stocks slip
Business Standard

BSE PSU index hits 52-week low; SAIL, NMDC down over 5%

The S&P BSE PSU Index was down 1.7% at 7,855 as compared to 0.14% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex at 10:31 am.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of state-owned companies were trading under pressure with the S&P BSE PSU Index hitting 52-week low after more than 3% decline in stocks of metals and oil marketing companies (OMCs). At 10:31 am; the S&P BSE PSU Index was down 1.7% at 7,855 as compared to 0.14% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The PSU index hit a 52-week low of 7,851 in intra-day trade, surpassed its previous low recorded in March 8 in intra-day deal. Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and NMDC were down more than 5%, while Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) down in the range of 3% to 4% on the BSE. Central Bank of India, Engineers India, Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), BEML, Coal India, Hindustan Copper, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizer (RCF), IFCI and Syndicate Bank are others from the index trading lower in the range of 3% to 5%. Among the individual stocks, IOCL hit 52-week low of Rs 176, down 4%, extending its nearly 7% fall in past two trading sessions, after the company's shares turned ex-bonus on Thursday. The government-owned oil major rewarded its shareholders with one bonus share for every share held. BEML touched a fresh 52-week low of Rs 1,037, falling 24% in past three weeks after the company on March 5 said it is not aware of government in principle approval to sell 26% stake in the company. Meanwhile, according to Business Standard report, the N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Y S Jaganmohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSR Congress Party) on Monday will push their notices of no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha, as they continue their respective agitations for the granting of a special-category status to Andhra Pradesh. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE LOSS(%)
NMDC 118.90 125.95 -5.60
S A I L 68.85 72.80 -5.43
CENTRAL BANK 79.70 83.50 -4.55
I O C L 177.30 184.65 -3.98
B P C L 430.25 447.45 -3.84
RURAL ELEC.

CORP.

 123.80 128.55 -3.70
ENGINEERS INDIA 155.20 160.60 -3.36
IFCI 20.30 21.00 -3.33
H P C L 352.95 364.80 -3.25
SYNDICATE BANK 60.70 62.70 -3.19
COAL INDIA 269.85 278.70 -3.18
HIND. COPPER 69.35 71.50 -3.01
BEML LTD 1042.55 1073.45 -2.88
R C F 75.60 77.80 -2.83
POWER FIN. CORPN. 85.65 88.10 -2.78
SJVN 33.50 34.35 -2.47
MOIL 196.55 201.35 -2.38
MMTC 65.65 67.25 -2.38
ORIENTAL BANK 98.35 100.70 -2.33
BANK OF BARODA 140.40 143.75 -2.33

First Published: Mon, March 19 2018. 10:35 IST

