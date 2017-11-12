Commodity picks: 13 November, 2017

Soybean

prices at the Indore market are trading at Rs 2,768 a quintal. Going ahead, prices are expected to trade with a positive bias and head towards Rs 2,800 a quintal. Good demand from processors and resistance from farmers seeking better prices would lend support.

Turmeric

prices in Nizamabad are trading at Rs 7,340 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 7,400 a quintal following farmers and stockists reluctance to sell at prevailing price levels. Lower rainfall in Tamil Nadu, a major producer, is expected to support the prices as well.