JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

India lags EM pack in earnings surprise
Business Standard

Commodity picks: 13 November, 2017

Soybean, Turmeric

Prerna Desai 

Soybean

Soybean prices at the Indore market are trading at Rs 2,768 a quintal. Going ahead, prices are expected to trade with a positive bias and head towards Rs 2,800 a quintal. Good demand from processors and resistance from farmers seeking better prices would lend support.

Turmeric

Turmeric prices in Nizamabad are trading at Rs 7,340 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 7,400 a quintal following farmers and stockists reluctance to sell at prevailing price levels. Lower rainfall in Tamil Nadu, a major producer, is expected to support the prices as well.
First Published: Sun, November 12 2017. 23:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements