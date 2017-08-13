Commodity picks: August 14, 2017

Cotton From mid-September, cotton harvest will begin in Punjab and Haryana. The acreage numbers are robust. Global scenario is also bearish. Indian spot prices have not yet started reacting to these numbers. Expect prices to come down. The Benchmark variety, Shankar 6, in Rajkot, which is trading at Rs 42,445 per candy (356-kg each), could come down to Rs 41,300 in next couple of weeks. Maize Maize prices in Gulabbagh are trading at Rs 1,340 a quintal. Dry weather in south India, which has impacted kharif maize planting, and lean season in Bihar are expected to ...
