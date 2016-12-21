Datamatics Global hits 11-year high as Insync Capital buys stake

-
On December 20, 2016, Insync Capital Partners LLP had purchased 295,000 shares representing 0.50% of total equity of Datamatics at Rs 102.08 per share on the BSE.
Amrita Vidur Bhogilal, one of the promoters of Datamatics, had sold 500,000 shares of the company via open market. The name of the other buyers not ascertained immediately.
The stock of Datamatics Global Services has outperformed the market by surging 67% as compared to 2% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
At 09:37 am; the stock was up 7% at Rs 121 against 0.02% decline in the benchmark index. A combined 3.27 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
