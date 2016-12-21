Datamatics Global hits 11-year high as Insync Capital buys stake

The stock surged 10% to Rs 124.70 on the BSE in intra-day, its highest level since September 2005

has surged 10% to Rs 124.70, its 11-year high on the BSE in early morning trade after bought stake in the company though open market on Tuesday. The stock was trading at its highest level since September 2005.



On December 20, 2016, had purchased 295,000 shares representing 0.50% of total equity of Datamatics at Rs 102.08 per share on the BSE.



Amrita Vidur Bhogilal, one of the promoters of Datamatics, had sold 500,000 shares of the company via open market. The name of the other buyers not ascertained immediately.



The stock of has outperformed the market by surging 67% as compared to 2% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.



At 09:37 am; the stock was up 7% at Rs 121 against 0.02% decline in the benchmark index. A combined 3.27 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.