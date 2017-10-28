Goldman Sachs exits Max Group

Two private managed by leading global investment and asset manager (GS), which had a combined 15.6 per cent stake in the Max Group, have completely exited the group recently, said industry sources. Two of its subsidiaries, and GS Mace Holdings, sold the final tranche of shares 10 days ago.

Sources said the investment arms of GS had initiated their exit from the last year, with sales of shares of Max Ventures and Investments, followed by last month and concluded with its stake sale in 10 days ago. In FY11, the had invested Rs 831 crore in the group. In FY17, had demerged into three companies — Max Financial Services, and Max Ventures and Industries. According to data, the exited with four times returns or 25 per cent compounded annual growth rate.

While GS has fully exited, other investors such as International Finance Corporation (IFC) and KKR have only partly divested their stake in the group. However, IFC has pruned its stake significantly from 7.5 per cent invested in 2007-08 to a negligible stake now.

When contacted, Mohit Talwar, managing director, and managing director, confirmed the development. “ has fostered deep and long-standing strategic partnerships with multiple global investors, including Goldman Sachs, Warburg Pincus, IFC and KKR, among others. Some of them, such as and Warburg Pincus have fully exited the after completing seven years, making impressive returns in the process,” Talwar said.

KKR had entered the in FY16 and continues to be invested. With the exit of GS and the partial exit of KKR from Max Financial, the has added a host other key institutional investors, including Wastach, Ward Ferry, GIC Singapore, Target Asset Management, Nomura and Morgan Stanley.