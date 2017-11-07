JUST IN
HDFC Life IPO opens today: From anchor investment to mkt share, all you should know
HDFC Standard Life mops up Rs 2,322 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The public issue comprises sale of 1,91,246,050 equity shares, amounting to 9.55 % stake, by HDFC Ltd and up to 1,08,581,768 scrips, or 5.42 %, holding by Standard Life Mauritius

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company today raised Rs 2,322 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offer tomorrow.

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek, Norwegian fund Norges, Kuwait Investment, T Rowe Price, Fidelity, Blackrock and JP Morgan are among the anchor investors, according to a regulatory filing.


The shares have been allocated at the upper price band of Rs 290 apiece.

The company's executive committee and the promoter selling shareholders in consultation with the manager to the offer have finalised allocation of 80,068,600 shares to anchor investors, the filing submitted to the NSE said.

Price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 275-290 per share.

The public issue comprises sale of 1,91,246,050 equity shares, amounting to 9.55 per cent stake, by HDFC Ltd and up to 1,08,581,768 scrips, or 5.42 per cent, holding by Standard Life Mauritius.

At present, HDFC owns 61.41 per cent stake in HDFC Standard Life and Standard Life has about 34.86 per cent stake, while the remaining is with employees and PremjiInvest.

First Published: Tue, November 07 2017. 08:42 IST

