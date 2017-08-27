India Inc on record fundraising spree in 2017; IPOs of Rs 62,000 cr filed

India Inc seems be on the verge of embarking on a record fundraising spree, bolstered by a sustained rally in the stock market and the flood of money sloshing around, with domestic and overseas institutional investors. More than 150 companies have expressed their intent to raise capital amounting to an estimated Rs 2.5 lakh crore by way of initial public offerings (IPOs), qualified institutional placements (QIPs) and follow-on public offerings, data collated from Prime Database, a primary market tracker, show. Nearly 60% of this amount may be raised by companies ...