JBF Industries surges after block deal

At 01:09 pm; around 3.23 million equity shares representing 3.9% of the total equity of have changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows.



The name of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.



As of September 30, 2016, Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited held 3.22 million shares (3.94% stake) in JBF Industries, the shareholding pattern data shows.



At 01:47 pm; the stock was up 8% at Rs 225 on the BSE, as compared to 0.25% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 3.61 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.