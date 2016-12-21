TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Nifty hovers around 8,100; Mid-Cap, Small-Cap indices outperform
Business Standard

JBF Industries surges after block deal

Around 3.23 million equity shares representing 3.9% of the total equity of JBF Industries changed ha

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

JBF Industries surges after block deal

JBF Industries has moved higher by 13% to Rs 234 on the BSE after a nearly 4% of total equity of the company changed hands via block deal in noon deal trade.

At 01:09 pm; around 3.23 million equity shares representing 3.9% of the total equity of JBF Industries have changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows.


The name of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

As of September 30, 2016, Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited held 3.22 million shares (3.94% stake) in JBF Industries, the shareholding pattern data shows.

At 01:47 pm; the stock was up 8% at Rs 225 on the BSE, as compared to 0.25% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 3.61 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

JBF Industries surges after block deal

Around 3.23 million equity shares representing 3.9% of the total equity of JBF Industries changed ha

Around 3.23 million equity shares representing 3.9% of the total equity of JBF Industries changed hands on the BSE.
JBF Industries has moved higher by 13% to Rs 234 on the BSE after a nearly 4% of total equity of the company changed hands via block deal in noon deal trade.

At 01:09 pm; around 3.23 million equity shares representing 3.9% of the total equity of JBF Industries have changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows.

The name of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

As of September 30, 2016, Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited held 3.22 million shares (3.94% stake) in JBF Industries, the shareholding pattern data shows.

At 01:47 pm; the stock was up 8% at Rs 225 on the BSE, as compared to 0.25% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 3.61 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

JBF Industries surges after block deal

Around 3.23 million equity shares representing 3.9% of the total equity of JBF Industries changed ha

JBF Industries has moved higher by 13% to Rs 234 on the BSE after a nearly 4% of total equity of the company changed hands via block deal in noon deal trade.

At 01:09 pm; around 3.23 million equity shares representing 3.9% of the total equity of JBF Industries have changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows.

The name of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

As of September 30, 2016, Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited held 3.22 million shares (3.94% stake) in JBF Industries, the shareholding pattern data shows.

At 01:47 pm; the stock was up 8% at Rs 225 on the BSE, as compared to 0.25% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 3.61 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.

image
Business Standard
177 22