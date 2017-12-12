Jet Airways: Shedding flab to compete

The Jet Airways stock has gained 47 per cent over the past month and a half on expectations that the profit focus of the airline industry, cost savings programme outlined by the company, and international tie-ups would help improve revenues and profits.

Though the September quarter (Q2) results were below expectations, brokerages such as Edelweiss Securities and ICICI Securities have upgraded the stock as they expect the cost management measures to improve margins. The key trigger is the secular trend of high volume growth, which helped the sector grow at 20 per cent over the past ...