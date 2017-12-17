Led by HDFC Bank, 6 of 10 most valued firms add Rs 31,646 cr in m-cap

The combined valuation of six of the 10 most valued firms surged by Rs 31,645.83 crore last week, with emerging as the biggest gainer.



Others on the gainers' list were ITC, Suzuki, HDFC, Infosys, and However, (RIL), TCS, HUL and SBI suffered losses in their capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.



The valuation of surged Rs 8,566.49 crore to Rs 4,84,757.35 crore.HDFC's jumped Rs 7,338.91 crore to Rs 2,75,147.96 crore and that of climbed Rs 5,030.42 crore to Rs 2,35,085.78 crore.The valuation of Suzuki rose by Rs 3,720.12 crore to Rs 2,76,826.17 crore and that of ITC advanced Rs 3,717.41 crore to Rs 3,22,682.82 crore.ONGC's went up by Rs 3,272.48 crore to Rs 2,34,655.71 crore.In contrast, the valuation of (TCS) skidded by Rs 10,174.44 crore to Rs 4,87,731.76 crore.RIL suffered an erosion of Rs 624.67 crore in valuation to Rs 5,82,618.99 crore and that of SBI fell by Rs 345.28 crore to Rs 2,69,967.48 crore.The of (HUL) declined by Rs 335.49 crore to Rs 2,86,825.88 crore.In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Maruti, HDFC, (SBI), andOver the last week, the Sensex notched up a significant gain of 212.67 points, or 0.63 per cent. The broader Nifty was up 67.60 points, or 0.65 per cent.