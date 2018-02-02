LIC Housing, Corporation Bank among 29 stocks that hit 52-week low

-
ALSO READLIC Housing likely to see its profitability stabilising from March quarter Axis Bank hits fresh 52-week high on board nod for preferential issue plan Smaller PSBs beat giants in dash to NCLT, Bank of Baroda tops with 55 cases 17 stocks from BSE Smallcap index hit 52-week low; Bhushan Steel falls 16% Allahabad Bank picks 20 more firms for referring to NCLT
-
LIC Housing Finance, Cummins India, DCM Shriram Industries, Indo Count Industries, Vivimed Labs and Wim Plast were among 29 stocks from the S&P BSE500 and S&P BSE Smallcap index hitting their respective 52-week lows after the these indices falls more than 1% on Friday. Shares of five public sector banks such as Allahabad Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Corporation Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and United Bank of India too hit 52-week lows on BSE. At 10:06 AM; the S&P BSE Smallcap index dipped 2.4%, while the S&P BSE 500 index down 1.3% against 0.96% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The budget introduced 10% Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) for gains greater than Rs 1 lakh (without allowing for indexation) in equities. This will be effective for gains registered after January 31 2018, and for investments greater than one year. In addition, a tax of 10% will be levied on distributed income from equity mutual fund schemes. LTCG is expected to dampen investor sentiment. This may impact portfolio allocations, discourage longer term investments and result in reduced capital inflows into the share market, the rating agency CARE Ratings said in analysis of Union Budget 2018-19. NRE-DVR
COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE ALLAHABAD BANK 63.45 62.80 63.25 11-Aug-17 BALRAMPUR CHINI 117.20 116.10 116.25 01-Feb-18 BANK OF MAHA 19.30 19.25 19.40 30-Jan-18 BOMBAY RAYON 65.00 65.00 68.40 01-Feb-18 CL EDUCATE 263.00 260.80 265.20 31-Jan-18 CORPORATION BANK 38.00 37.80 38.05 24-Oct-17 COSMO FILMS 344.20 343.65 345.00 18-Dec-17 CUMMINS INDIA 831.70 821.80 826.35 01-Feb-17 DCM SHRIRAM INDS 254.00 243.00 245.00 01-Feb-18 DYNAMATIC TECH. 1800.00 1782.25 1800.05 01-Feb-18 GUJ. 1.17 1.17 1.18 12-Jan-18 INDO COUNT INDS. 100.00 93.00 95.00 27-Sep-17 LAKSHMI ENERGY 26.50 26.50 26.70 31-Jan-18 LIC HOUSING FIN. 521.00 521.00 528.00 01-Feb-18 MULTI COMM. EXC. 761.45 747.00 769.00 30-Jan-18 NEULAND LABS. 782.00 779.15 800.00 24-Jan-18 NORTH EASTN. CAR. 28.25 28.25 28.30 01-Feb-18 PNB GILTS 41.25 38.85 42.55 31-Jan-18 PTC INDIA FIN 34.20 34.10 34.35 18-Dec-17 PUN. & SIND BANK 43.25 43.15 44.20 01-Feb-18 SAI BABA INVT. 13.63 13.63 13.63 01-Feb-18 SANGAM INDIA 167.40 166.05 171.00 01-Feb-18 SATHAVAHA. ISPAT 24.20 24.20 25.25 01-Feb-18 SEQUENT SCIEN. 77.00 76.50 81.85 01-Feb-18 SITI NETWORKS 21.90 21.70 22.10 01-Feb-18 STRIDES SHASUN 747.10 736.00 736.00 01-Feb-18 UNITED BANK (I) 16.25 16.10 16.40 01-Feb-18 VIVIMED LABS. 82.10 82.10 83.90 31-Jan-18 WIM PLAST 1261.00 1260.00 1260.00 28-Sep-17
NRE-DVR
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU