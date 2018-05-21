JUST IN
Centre allows import of pulses, despite farmers sitting on a massive stock
Business Standard

Midcap, Smallcap shares under pressure; 111 stocks hit 52-week low

Thus far in the month of May, the Smallcap and Midcap indices were down 8% each, against 1.4% decline in the Sensex.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

broker
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)

Shares of midcap and smallcap companies were under pressure with 111 stocks hitting their respective 52-week lows as these indices have fallen more than 1% on Monday.

At 12:47 pm; the S&P BSE Smallcap index (down 2.11%) and the S&P BSE Midcap index (down 1.3%) were down over 1%, as compared to 0.52% fall in the S&P BSE Sensex. Thus far in the month of May, the Smallcap and Midcap indices were down 8% each, against 1.4% decline in the benchmark index.


Adani Power, Ajanta Pharma, Castrol India, CRISIL, Federal Bank, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, IDFC Bank, LIC Housing Finance and Vakrangee from the midcap index hit 52-week lows today.

SpiceJet and Jet Airways from airlines, India Cements, Century Textiles and Industries, Mangalam Cement, Orient Cement, Prism Johnson and Udaipur Cement from cement, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Jammu & Kashmir Bank and Syndicate Bank from banking sector, Hindustan Construction Company and Patel Engineering from constructions, Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals (GSFC), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF), Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers and National Fertilisers from fertiliser sector hit 52-week lows in intra-day today.

Shares of Century Textiles have declined 12% to Rs 935 per share, also their 52-week low on the BSE in intra-day trade, after the company said its board approved demerger of cement biz into UltraTech Cement through a share-swap deal. UltraTech will give Century Textiles shareholders one share for every eight shares held.

Kitex Garments has tanked 19% to Rs 183 after the company reported a sharp 62% year on year decline in its standalone net profit at Rs 103 million in March quarter. Operational revenue fall 26% at Rs 1,312 million over the previous year quarter.

SpiceJet slipped 12% to Rs 92, extending its past three days fall of 8.5% on the BSE after the company reported a lower than expected net profit and operating profit or the EBITDAR in March quarter (Q4FY18), due to higher crude oil prices.

In Q4FY18, the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 405 million, lowest in last four quarters, against analyst estimate of Rs 723 million. Consolidated revenue up 25% to Rs 20.29 billion from Rs 16.26 billion in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

“In Q4, there was an increase of 12.7 % in crude oil prices that impacted the bottom line by approximately Rs 814 million. The Company registered an 8% increase in yield which helped in maintaining operational profits,” SpiceJet said in a press release.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
ACCELYA KALE 1201.70 1188.00 1250.00 18-May-18

ADANI POWER

 20.50 20.30 20.90 14-May-18
AGARWAL INDL. 237.90 237.90 250.00 18-May-18
AJANTA PHARMA 991.35 983.60 1021.00 18-May-18
ALEMBIC PHARMA 447.05 431.85 459.00 18-May-18
ANSAL PROPERTIES 16.50 16.35 17.45 18-May-18
ATLANTA 62.70 62.40 65.00 18-May-18
AVT NATURAL PROD 33.50 33.50 34.00 11-May-18
BALLARPUR INDS. 10.82 10.80 11.17 18-May-18
BEML LTD 962.50 961.00 971.45 04-May-18
BGR ENERGY SYS. 93.15 91.70 94.65 18-May-18
C P C L 284.00 281.50 283.00 09-May-18
CAN FIN HOMES 350.65 348.50 367.65 18-May-18
CAPACIT'E INFRA. 293.00 287.40 288.00 23-Mar-18
CASTEX TECH 2.23 2.05 2.08 18-May-18
CASTROL INDIA 167.00 166.70 171.20 18-May-18
CEAT 1345.85 1338.00 1370.00 18-May-18
CENTURY TEXTILES 994.95 935.00 1022.05 24-May-17
CLARIANT CHEMICA 460.00 460.00 465.00 18-May-18
CRISIL 1645.00 1638.00 1676.05 18-May-18
D B CORP 240.00 237.50 248.15 18-May-18
DCW 27.80 27.80 28.70 16-May-18
EID PARRY 236.20 229.60 240.00 18-May-18
ELECTROSTEEL ST. 0.99 0.99 1.04 18-May-18
ENGINEERS INDIA 139.10 137.70 140.95 10-Aug-17
EROS INTL.MEDIA 130.60 128.50 129.10 17-May-18
EVEREADY INDS. 254.25 252.25 256.10 17-May-18
FEDERAL BANK 80.70 80.35 81.60 17-May-18
FLEXITUFF INTL. 51.65 47.10 50.00 17-May-18
G S F C 113.35 112.70 112.80 28-Jun-17
GLENMARK PHARMA. 499.95 495.00 500.00 15-May-18
GODFREY PHILLIPS 775.95 771.00 775.00 18-May-18
GP PETROLEUMS 69.75 68.65 70.40 10-Aug-17
GRANULES INDIA 89.25 88.30 91.30 14-May-18
H T MEDIA 76.60 76.45 77.50 17-May-18
HIND.CONSTRUCT. 15.65 15.10 15.10 15-May-18
HPL ELECTRIC 106.75 106.05 106.10 17-May-18
I O B 16.00 15.90 15.90 18-May-18
IDFC BANK 40.20 40.10 40.40 16-May-18
IFCI 17.50 17.30 17.60 18-May-18
IL&FS TRANSPORT 51.85 51.50 52.00 18-May-18
INDIA CEMENTS 129.95 126.70 128.30 18-May-18
INOX WIND 99.35 95.70 96.00 14-May-18
INTENSE TECH. 65.55 65.55 68.10 16-May-18
IVRCL 2.27 2.23 2.32 18-May-18
J & K BANK 50.35 50.30 51.50 18-May-18
JET AIRWAYS 400.40 395.25 413.40 18-May-18
JINDAL POLY FILM 216.90 213.55 226.35 18-May-18
KESORAM INDS. 97.25 95.00 101.00 18-May-18
KITEX GARMENTS 184.55 183.10 198.00 18-Oct-17
KOHINOOR FOODS 57.65 57.20 57.55 18-May-18
KSK ENERGY VEN. 4.46 4.46 4.69 18-May-18
LAKSHMI ENERGY 12.50 12.25 13.00 18-May-18
LAURUS LABS 450.10 450.10 456.00 18-May-18
LIC HOUSING FIN. 477.90 475.10 477.05 18-May-18
LOVABLE LINGERIE 154.60 154.60 155.10 16-May-18
M T N L 16.20 16.10 16.35 16-May-18
MADHUCON PROJ. 16.30 16.30 16.95 17-May-18
MAHANAGAR GAS 840.05 831.95 848.00 11-May-18
MANGALAM CEMENT 275.05 273.60 275.20 18-May-18
MANGALORE CHEM. 55.60 55.15 55.60 18-May-18
MERCATOR 23.45 22.75 24.00 18-May-18
MIC ELECTRONICS 4.34 4.19 4.30 27-Mar-18
NAHAR INDL. ENT. 63.65 63.40 64.55 16-May-18
NANDAN DENIM 120.45 119.65 119.65 03-May-18
NARAYANA HRUDAYA 238.65 235.30 246.65 18-May-18
NATL.FERTILIZER 47.70 47.70 48.25 18-May-18
NECTAR LIFESCI. 23.90 23.80 24.00 17-May-18
NITIN SPINNERS 87.85 87.35 88.60 14-May-18
ORICON ENTER. 47.20 46.70 47.30 26-Mar-18
ORIENT CEMENT 120.40 119.80 120.25 16-May-18
ORIENTAL BANK 75.30 74.10 74.80 18-May-18
PATEL ENGG. 45.70 45.00 46.35 17-May-18
PLASTIBLENDS (I) 179.50 179.50 183.40 05-Feb-18
PRISM JOHNSON 102.10 98.50 100.15 28-Sep-17
PTC INDIA 78.30 77.80 80.70 18-May-18
R C F 67.65 66.80 70.30 18-May-18
RALLIS INDIA 206.70 205.00 205.00 28-Sep-17
RANE ENGINE VAL. 452.00 450.00 450.00 16-May-18
RATTANINDIA POW. 4.47 4.46 4.47 17-May-18
RUCHIRA PAPERS 133.35 133.00 140.00 11-Aug-17
S C I 62.35 61.80 62.15 12-Mar-18
SANGAM INDIA 116.25 116.25 117.35 15-May-18
SHALBY 194.00 191.35 192.00 09-Mar-18
SHALIMAR PAINTS 124.45 124.15 124.40 18-May-18
SHIRPUR GOLD 113.80 113.80 120.15 18-May-18
SICAL LOGISTICS 192.70 190.05 192.10 16-May-18
SINTEX INDS. 16.25 15.50 16.35 16-May-18
SKIPPER 179.25 166.50 173.00 17-May-18
SMS PHARMA. 64.35 64.00 66.00 17-May-18
SPICEJET 94.00 92.00 95.05 23-May-17
SRI ADHIK. BROS. 11.05 10.75 11.30 18-May-18
SRIKALAHAS. PIP. 296.30 293.05 296.50 28-Sep-17
STAMPEDE CAP. 5.00 4.94 4.95 28-Nov-17
SUTLEJ TEXTILES 57.10 57.10 59.00 17-May-18
SYNDICATE BANK 43.25 42.75 43.05 18-May-18
T R I L 23.55 23.55 24.00 18-May-18
TATA COFFEE 110.50 110.00 112.20 02-Apr-18
TEXMACO RAIL 75.10 74.00 74.00 16-May-18
TRIDENT 56.15 55.50 57.90 18-May-18
TV VISION 8.88 8.88 9.22 18-May-18
UDAIPUR CEMENT 20.45 20.00 21.10 18-May-18
UFLEX 278.50 277.00 291.00 18-May-18
UJAAS ENERGY 14.45 13.85 14.40 26-Mar-18
VA TECH WABAG 455.60 450.00 453.20 16-May-18
VADILAL INDS. 765.95 763.00 767.60 31-May-17
VAKRANGEE 48.95 48.95 51.50 18-May-18
VIVIMED LABS. 64.60 63.15 65.75 14-May-18
WIM PLAST 932.00 931.35 933.00 18-May-18
Z F STEERING 975.05 975.00 979.90 16-May-18
ZEE LEARN 32.85 31.50 33.70 16-May-18

First Published: Mon, May 21 2018. 13:14 IST

