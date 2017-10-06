More than 50% large-cap equity funds underperform their benchmark indices

More than 50 per cent of the large-cap and mid/small underperformed their respective benchmark indices for one year period ending June 30, says a report.



Asia Index's S&P Indices Versus Active (SPIVA) India Scorecard, 52.87 per cent of large-cap equity funds, 56.52 per cent of mid/small-cap underperformed their respective indices, in the past one year.



Large cap are compared against Large-Cap S&P 100 index, while mid/small cap equities are compared against S&P MidCap index.Besides, 73.83 per cent of Indian composite bond funds also underperformed their index -- S&P India Bond Index."As of June 2007, there were 118 available for Out of these, 40 funds either merged or liquidated over the 10-year period ending June 30 2017 resulting in a survivorship rate of 66 per cent," Asia Index Associate Director (Global Research & Design) Akash Jain said."Additionally, 29 funds underperformed the S&P 100, in other words 59 per cent of the funds underperformed the index," it added.Meanwhile, only 37.21 per cent Indian government underperformed the index -- S&P India Government Bond Index -- over a one year period ending June 30, 2017."Over the 10-year period, the return spread for the actively managed large-cap equity funds, between the first and the third quartile break points of the fund performance, stood at 3.11 per cent, pointing to a relatively large spread in fund returns," the report said."Owing to the volatile nature of the mid-/small-cap segment of the Indian equity market, the return spread for the actively managed mid-/small-cap was even higher at 4.17 per cent over the same period," it added.