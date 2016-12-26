Panacea Biotec gains on launch of Tetravalent Vaccine Easyfour-TT

“Easyfour-TT is a sterile and uniform suspension, manufactured using CDAP technology with WHO pre-qualified antigens which ensures good quality, high immunogenicity and less reactogenicity,” Panacea Biotec said in a press release.
Being fully liquid, product requires with a legacy of being a tried and tested brand in pediatric clinical trials ensuring good ethnic response with a better reactogenicity profile, it added.
At 12:03 pm; the stock was up 5% at Rs 120 on the BSE as compared to 1% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 290,235 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU