Panacea Biotec gains on launch of Tetravalent Vaccine Easyfour-TT

The stock surged 10% to Rs 127 on the BSE in intra-day trade in otherwise weak market

has surged 10% to Rs 127 on the BSE in intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market after the company announced the launch of for active primary immunisation and booster dose against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) and haemophilus influenza type B (Hib).



“Easyfour-TT is a sterile and uniform suspension, manufactured using CDAP technology with WHO pre-qualified antigens which ensures good quality, high immunogenicity and less reactogenicity,” said in a press release.



Being fully liquid, product requires with a legacy of being a tried and tested brand in pediatric clinical trials ensuring good ethnic response with a better reactogenicity profile, it added.



At 12:03 pm; the stock was up 5% at Rs 120 on the BSE as compared to 1% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 290,235 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.