Reliance Industries zooms 95%; 10 Sensex stocks rally over 50% in one year

(RIL) hit a new high of Rs 990 on Tuesday, rallying 95% in past one year from Rs 507 level on December 23, 2017. The market capitalization of touches Rs 6.25 trillion after 8% surge in market price in past three trading session post December quarter (Q3FY18) results. is likely to be the first Indian company to touch the $100 billion market capitalisation mark. Besides RIL, total 10 stocks from the S&P BSE index were up between 50% and 70% during the period. The list include Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki (India), Hindustan Unilever, Bank, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC). The S&P BSE hit a new high of 36,148 in intra-day trade today, surging 33% from 27,117 levels on December 23, 2017.

The index recorded 52-week low of 27,141 on December 24, 2017, the BSE data shows. Among the S&P BSE 500 index, as many as 63 stocks become multi-baggers and zoomed up to 1,600% in past one year.