JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

S&P expects India to lead infra investments in South Asia: Key highlights
Business Standard

Reliance Industries zooms 95%; 10 Sensex stocks rally over 50% in one year

RIL, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, L&T and HDFC were up over 50% against 33% rise in Sensex during past one year.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

RIL to sign pact with Israeli big data and smart city tech provider
Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries (RIL) hit a new high of Rs 990 on Tuesday, rallying 95% in past one year from Rs 507 level on December 23, 2017. The market capitalization of RIL touches Rs 6.25 trillion after 8% surge in market price in past three trading session post December quarter (Q3FY18) results. RIL is likely to be the first Indian company to touch the $100 billion market capitalisation mark. Besides RIL, total 10 stocks from the S&P BSE Sensex index were up between 50% and 70% during the period. The list include Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki (India), Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC). The S&P BSE Sensex hit a new high of 36,148 in intra-day trade today, surging 33% from 27,117 levels on December 23, 2017.

The index recorded 52-week low of 27,141 on December 24, 2017, the BSE data shows. Among the S&P BSE 500 index, as many as 63 stocks become multi-baggers and zoomed up to 1,600% in past one year.

COMPANY LATEST ONE-YEAR BEFORE GAIN(%)
HEG 2,985.00 181.05 1,548.7
INDIABULLS VENT. 284.35 21.65 1,213.4
GRAPHITE INDIA 803.35 96.70 730.8
RAIN INDUSTRIES 429.00 65.85 551.5
VENKY'S (INDIA) 2,631.35 487.65 439.6
BOMBAY DYEING 256.00 53.00 383.0
PHILLIPS CARBON 1,281.40 270.20 374.2
AVANTI FEEDS 2,540.00 576.00 341.0
HIMADRI SPECIALT 184.65 42.30 336.5
DILIP BUILDCON 935.50 238.50 292.2
MINDA INDS. 1,293.50 345.10 274.8
JINDAL STEEL 290.00 78.95 267.3
SUNTECK REALTY 420.10 119.93 250.3
ADANI TRANSMISSI 223.00 63.70 250.1
STERLITE TECH. 383.95 111.55 244.2
RADICO KHAITAN 388.10 116.50 233.1
VAKRANGEE 488.15 152.50 220.1
INDBULL. REALEST. 242.75 80.75 200.6
Stocks gains over 200% from S&P BSE 500 index

First Published: Tue, January 23 2018. 12:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements