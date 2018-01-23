Reliance Industries zooms 95%; 10 Sensex stocks rally over 50% in one year

-
-
Reliance Industries (RIL) hit a new high of Rs 990 on Tuesday, rallying 95% in past one year from Rs 507 level on December 23, 2017. The market capitalization of RIL touches Rs 6.25 trillion after 8% surge in market price in past three trading session post December quarter (Q3FY18) results. RIL is likely to be the first Indian company to touch the $100 billion market capitalisation mark. Besides RIL, total 10 stocks from the S&P BSE Sensex index were up between 50% and 70% during the period. The list include Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki (India), Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC). The S&P BSE Sensex hit a new high of 36,148 in intra-day trade today, surging 33% from 27,117 levels on December 23, 2017.
The index recorded 52-week low of 27,141 on December 24, 2017, the BSE data shows. Among the S&P BSE 500 index, as many as 63 stocks become multi-baggers and zoomed up to 1,600% in past one year.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|ONE-YEAR BEFORE
|GAIN(%)
|HEG
|2,985.00
|181.05
|1,548.7
|INDIABULLS VENT.
|284.35
|21.65
|1,213.4
|GRAPHITE INDIA
|803.35
|96.70
|730.8
|RAIN INDUSTRIES
|429.00
|65.85
|551.5
|VENKY'S (INDIA)
|2,631.35
|487.65
|439.6
|BOMBAY DYEING
|256.00
|53.00
|383.0
|PHILLIPS CARBON
|1,281.40
|270.20
|374.2
|AVANTI FEEDS
|2,540.00
|576.00
|341.0
|HIMADRI SPECIALT
|184.65
|42.30
|336.5
|DILIP BUILDCON
|935.50
|238.50
|292.2
|MINDA INDS.
|1,293.50
|345.10
|274.8
|JINDAL STEEL
|290.00
|78.95
|267.3
|SUNTECK REALTY
|420.10
|119.93
|250.3
|ADANI TRANSMISSI
|223.00
|63.70
|250.1
|STERLITE TECH.
|383.95
|111.55
|244.2
|RADICO KHAITAN
|388.10
|116.50
|233.1
|VAKRANGEE
|488.15
|152.50
|220.1
|INDBULL. REALEST.
|242.75
|80.75
|200.6
|Stocks gains over 200% from S&P BSE 500 index
