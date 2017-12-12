Rupee weakens 8 paise to hit 64.45 ahead of key macro data release

JUST IN
The rupee lost 8 paise to hit 64.45 against the dollar on Tuesday ahead of key macroeconomic data set for release later in the day amid foreign capital outflows.

Increased demand for the American currency from importers poured cold water on the rupee, but the dollar's reduced clout against other currencies overseas limited the losses.

On Monday, the rupee had gained 8 paise to end at a fresh one-week high of 64.37 a dollar on persistent selling of the US currency ahead of release of industrial production and retail inflation data.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 94.02 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 33,361.77 in early session.
First Published: Tue, December 12 2017. 11:03 IST

