Sensex at 30,000: Where are the markets headed?

The S&P etched a record and breezed past the 30,000 level on Wednesday to settle at an all-time high of 30,133, up 0.6 per cent or 190 points. The Nifty50 index, on the other hand, also closed at a new high of 9,351 levels, up 0.5 per cent over its previous close.

From its recent closing low in December 2016, the S&P has gained over 4,300 points, or around 17 per cent thus far, and is the top performing market globally. The rally in the mid-and small-caps has been even sharper with the NSE Mid-cap and NSE Small-cap surging nearly 32 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively during this period. Among sectors, realty, consumer durables, capital goods, banks and oil & gas sectors gained 24 - 64 per cent.

A Union Budget sans negative surprises, gush of liquidity from foreign and domestic investors, outcome of elections - assembly polls (at the domestic level) and French election (at the global level) - coupled with earnings surprise from select index heavyweights in the March 2017 quarter have been some of the key factors that propelled the to unchartered territory.

Despite the stellar rise, most analysts remain optimistic on the long-term prospects for the As long as there are no negative events globally and at the domestic level, they expect them to remain buoyant.

"As long as the global keep performing, India should do well. The prospect of a global growth is exciting investors the wold over. Given the outcome of the first round of election in France, the near-term risk for the is also off-the-table now," says Andrew Holland, chief executive officer, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies.

However, there are some concerns as well. A common thread that runs through most analysts is the expensive valuation and the fact that corporate earnings need to catch up. are currently trading at 17.5x FY18 earnings, which is at a premium to the historical average of 14-16x earnings, but are still away from the peak levels of around 20x seen in 2008, analysts say.

"We are unable to fathom the rapid changes in the prices of stocks without any major changes in their fundamentals. It seems to us that the sole investment thesis in some cases is liquidity, which is quite bizarre since active investors should be deciding on the fundamental value of stocks rather than leaving it to a nebulous issue such as liquidity. We can only hope that fundamentals improve sufficiently to support the valuations," says Sanjeev Prasad, executive director and co-head, Kotak Institutional Equities.

Thus far in CY17, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pumped around Rs 41,787 crore in the equity segment. In April alone, they invested nearly Rs 2,156 crore (up to April 26), NSDL data show.

"We need a catalyst for a market correction. Just that the stock valuations are expensive is not enough reason for them to correct. The risk-reward is definitely not attractive for investors at the current levels and a fresh investment should only be made from a (long-term) five-year perspective Our Nifty50 target for December 2017 - end is 8,800. Our best and most optimistic target for the Nifty50 is 9,700. In terms of sectors, we are overweight on select financials, consumer staples, IT services, auto parts. The underweights include industrials and infrastructure," says Gautam Chhaochharia, head of India Research at UBS Securities.

Besides earnings, analysts are also mindful of the impact of implementation of the goods and services (GST) bill on the economy and corporate earnings and how the monsoons play out in the second half of CY17 - the two domestic events they feel have the potential to disrupt the market rally.

"Besides earnings, implementation of the GST bill, final readings on level of monsoon can be market rally disruptors in the second half of CY17. Having said that, don't think the earnings going ahead will be supportive. One must also keep a tab on the global geopolitical situation as well," says U R Bhat, managing director, Dalton Capital Advisors.

"Given the sharp up move seen in CY17, a correction to 9,000 levels on the Nifty50 index is possible. In case the other domestic and global factors become unsupportive, the can correct around 15 per cent by December 2017-end," he adds.

In terms of sectors, Holland thinks real estate sector could be a dark horse. That apart, he is overweight on fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), private banks, shipping and the sectors that will benefit from the implementation of the goods and services (GST) tax.

Jigar Shah, chief executive officer, Maybank Kim Eng Securities says suggests a bottom-up and stock specific approach. He is positive on private banks, financials, four - wheelers, select companies in the renewable and media sectors.