Symphony slips 10% on disappointing Q1 results

Sales during the quarter under review declined 15% Y-o-Y to Rs 129 crore from Rs 152 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization) margin declined 570 bps to 22.5% from 28.2%.
The board has declared first interim dividend of Rs 1 (50%) per equity share having face value of Rs 2 each.
At 12:33 pm, the stock was down 8% at Rs 1,225 on BSE, as compared to a 0.4% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 139,186 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far. In past two weeks, the stock tanked 19% from Rs 1,480 on July 27.
