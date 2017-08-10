Symphony slips 10% on disappointing Q1 results

slipped 10% to Rs 1,202 on BSE in noon deals, after the company reported a 23.8% year on year (Y-o-Y) drop in net profit at Rs 24 crore in June quarter (Q1FY18), due to lower sales. The company had posted profit of Rs 31.6 crore in the same quarter last year.Sales during the quarter under review declined 15% Y-o-Y to Rs 129 crore from Rs 152 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization) margin declined 570 bps to 22.5% from 28.2%.The board has declared first interim dividend of Rs 1 (50%) per equity share having face value of Rs 2 each.At 12:33 pm, the stock was down 8% at Rs 1,225 on BSE, as compared to a 0.4% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 139,186 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far. In past two weeks, the stock tanked 19% from Rs 1,480 on July 27.