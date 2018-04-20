TCS shares surge nearly 7%, on course to be India's first $100-bn company

Shares of IT bellwether (TCS) on Friday rose nearly 7 per cent to touch a new high of Rs 3,414 per share, taking its (m-cap) to over Rs 6.50 trillion or around $98 billion.

With this, the IT major emerges as the first Indian company with a of close to $100 billion.

On closing (at 3.30 p.m.), the m-cap of the company stood at Rs 6.5 trillion or some $98.18 billion on the

Shares of the company closed higher by 6.94 per cent at Rs 3,412 per scrip.

"In terms of market capitalisation, TCS has the largest m-cap and is ahead of companies like Reliance, Bank, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, and Infosys.

At the closing price of April 20, TCS' m-cap is at approximately Rs 6510 billion, which is 153 per cent higher than that of Infosys," Deepak Jasani, Head, Retail Research, Securities, told IANS.

"IT stocks have benefited today out of selling pressure in banking space and encouraging numbers of some large and mid-cap IT stocks. TCS has also declared bonus shares to its investors," he added.

The IT major's shares surged a day after its quarterly results announcement which reported a net profit for Q4 at Rs 69.25 billion -- up 4.6 per cent -- from Rs 66.22 billion in the same period year ago and up 5.8 per cent sequentially from Rs 65.45 billion a quarter ago.

The company on Thursday also announced 1:1 bonus shares of Re 1 face value to its investors at the end of fiscal 2017-18.

"The Board of Directors recommend 1:1 bonus share issue to the shareholders," it said in a regulatory filing on the