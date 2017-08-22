Urad, moong imports put in restricted category

The on Monday put of and dal under the restricted category and fixed a cap for its in-bound shipments up to three lakh tonnes.



The move will help in stabilising domestic prices that have fallen below the minimum support level and are hurting farmers.



The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the commerce ministry, also said import of this dal is subject to annual quota of three lakh tonnes.



"Import of and dal is revised from free to restricted," the DGFT said in a notification.



It, however, said this restriction will not apply to the government's import commitments under any bilateral and regional agreement.



production touched a record 2.07 million tonnes (mt) in 2016-17 crop year that ended June as against 1.59 mt in the previous fiscal.



is the world's largest pulse producer and importer.



Earlier this month, the had also put of pigeon peas and toor dal under the restricted category.





