Board of Chemo Pharma Laboratories approves change in CEO and directorate

At meeting held on 05 March 2018The Board of Chemo Pharma Laboratories approved the resignation of Shanta Somani from the post of CEO and to continue as Whole Time Director of the Company.
The Board also approved appointment of Shreeniwas Somani as Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Company.
