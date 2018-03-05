JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Aarvee Denims & Exports gets ratings assigned for bank facilities
Business Standard

Board of Chemo Pharma Laboratories approves change in CEO and directorate

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 05 March 2018

The Board of Chemo Pharma Laboratories approved the resignation of Shanta Somani from the post of CEO and to continue as Whole Time Director of the Company.

The Board also approved appointment of Shreeniwas Somani as Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 05 2018. 20:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements