Bengaluru cops ready for New Year revellers

As the tech hub readies to in the New Year on Sunday midnight, about 15,000 police personnel including women constables have been deployed across the city to keep an eye on the New Year revellers, police said.

"With nearly 750 patrolling vehicles, nearly 15,000 police personnel including 1500 home guards and 1000 civil defence staff have been positioned to strengthen security," told the media here.

An additional 500 CCTVs have been installed across the city for better surveillance, Kumar said.

Bars, hotels and restaurants in the city would remain open till about 2 a.m. of January 1.

"People creating nuisance in public places like pubs, bars, restaurants and streets will be immediately taken into custody," he asserted.

About 2,000 cops are to be present on Brigade Road, Church Street and MG Road in the city's central business district, popular for restaurants, pubs and shopping.

"MG Road, Brigade Road and Church Street, being the centre of celebrations, have been lit up with extra lighting arrangements. 300 additional cameras are also installed in the area," Kumar stated.

The police would also be operating drones to track the movement of vehicles and revellers, bomb and dog squads across the city to maintain law and order during the night-long bash.

With the alleged molestation of some women last year on around the upscale MG Road and Brigade Road, stringent measures have been put into place to ensure public safety, Kumar reiterated.

Checks against drunken driving would begin from 9 p.m. on Sunday, he said.

Flyovers in the city with alternative routes would be shut from 10 p.m. onwards till 6 a.m. on January 1 to prevent drag races, the added.

In addition to the flyover restrictions, parking has also been prohibited by the police in the city centre.

Entry to in district, about 60 km from Bengaluru, has also been restricted by the district police officials. is a popular hill fortress that attracts several bikers, trekkers and cyclists from across the state for its picturesque views.

To maintain law and order, the district police in a statement said the entry to the hills would be prohibited from 4 p.m. on December 31 till 8 a.m. on January 1.

Earlier, accidents on the blind road turns on the way to the hills had claimed the lives of several people.

Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) would run its on both east-west and north-south routes till 2 a.m. on January 1.

The state-run (BMTC) would also run its in the city till 2 a.m. for revellers to return to their homes safely using public transport.

