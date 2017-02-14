Company
Ola-Uber strike: Delhi HC orders striking unions to not block Uber's cabs

Uber has accused the two drivers' unions of blocking cabs of drivers who had not joined the strike

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Ola and Uber taxi drivers shout slogans during the fourth day of their strike against withdrawal of incentives by the app-based cab aggregators, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

The Delhi High Court on Monday restrained anyone from stopping or blocking the running of Uber's cabs, granting relief to the app-based taxi service provider whose services have been disrupted due to the recent strike by drivers.

In an interim order, Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw also issued notice to the two striking drivers unions and sought their response on Uber's plea against the strike.

Taxi drivers unions, Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi (SDAD) and Rajdhani Tourist Drivers' Union, including others acting on their behest, were also restrained by the court from "protesting, agitating, causing commotion violence in any manner in and around (within 500 meters)" around Uber's Hauz Khas and Gurugram offices.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on February 17.

Uber in its plea has accused the two drivers' unions of blocking cabs of drivers who had not joined the strike.

In its order, the court said: "Till further orders, the defendants (unions) are restrained from stopping/blocking of the cars of the driver partners of the plaintiff (Uber) or removing/confiscating the devices installed in those cars, including in any manner hampering, obstructing or interfering in the legitimate business of the plaintiff and in this regard, causing violence in any manner."

Since February 10, hundreds of app-based taxi drivers have been on strike in Delhi-NCR over several financial issues with their partners Ola and Uber.

