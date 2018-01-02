JUST IN
Business Standard

Eminent Urdu poet Anwar Jalapuri dies at 71

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Eminent Urdu poet Anwar Jalalpuri, also known for his translation of the Bhagavad Gita from Hindi to Urdu, passed away here on Tuesday following cardiac arrest, a hospital official said. He was 71.

Jalalpuri was admitted to the trauma centre of King George's Medical University (KGMU) here on December 28 following a brain stroke, the hospital said.

He had slipped and fallen in a bathroom and sustained a head injury. He was on ventilator since then.

His condition worsened late Monday and he breathed his last around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, a hospital spokesman said.

Jalalpuri was awarded the Yash Bharati by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Tue, January 02 2018. 14:24 IST

