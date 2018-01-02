Eminent Urdu poet Anwar Jalapuri dies at 71

Eminent Urdu poet Anwar Jalalpuri, also known for his translation of the Bhagavad Gita from Hindi to Urdu, passed away here on Tuesday following cardiac arrest, a hospital official said. He was 71.
Jalalpuri was admitted to the trauma centre of King George's Medical University (KGMU) here on December 28 following a brain stroke, the hospital said.
He had slipped and fallen in a bathroom and sustained a head injury. He was on ventilator since then.
His condition worsened late Monday and he breathed his last around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, a hospital spokesman said.
Jalalpuri was awarded the Yash Bharati by the Uttar Pradesh government.
