JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

RBI plans to empanel advertising agencies for multi-media activities

Faced UPA govt's hostility when I was CM; stalled Gujarat's development: PM
Business Standard

PM launches Gujarat's Ro-Ro ferry: Here's why it's revolutionary for India

By linking South Gujarat and Saurashtra and allowing vehicles with passengers aboard, the service will save travel time and fuel and clear congested roads

IANS  |  Ahmedabad 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Ghogha, Gujarat. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the the Ghogha-Dahej Ro-Ro ferry service between Saurashtra and the South Gujarat region.


Here are the highlights of Ghogha-Dahej Ro-Ro ferry service
  1. Ghogha-Dahej Ro-Ro ferry service is a Rs-615 crore project, covering 31 km between Ghogha in Bhavnagar and Dahej in Bharuch district across the Gulf of Khambhat.
  2. The idea of the ferry service was first conceived in early 1960s. The foundation stone for current works was laid by Modi in 2012 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.
  3. When operational, the service is expected to reduce the travel distance between Saurashtra, locate in the western region of the state and South Gujarat by 360 km, saving time and money for people frequently travelling between the two regions.
  4. The facility will also reduce travel time by at least five hours.
  5. Many working in the diamond cutting and polishing hub of Surat in South Gujarat belong to the Saurashtra region and the service is expected to come as a boon for them.
  6. In the first phase, only passenger services would begin, while after the completion of the second phase, light vehicles can also be carried aboard the ferries.
  7. Official sources claim that the second phase will be commissioned by the end of January 2018.
  8. In the final phase, the ferries would also have facility to carry trucks between the two regions.
First Published: Sun, October 22 2017. 15:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements