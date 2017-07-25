Why aren't investigators looking into 'crooked' Hillary's crimes: Trump

US President Donald Trump took to to ask why congressional committees and Attorney General Jeff Sessions are not investigating the links between the Russian and "dishonest" Hillary Clinton, his Democratic rival in the 2016 presidential

Trump on Monday resorted once again to Twitter to lambaste and lash out at the investigations being pursued by several congressional committees to determine if his campaign coordinated with the Kremlin to influence the result of the and hurt Clinton's chances at the polls, Efe news reported.

"So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes and relations?" tweeted Trump.



So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & relations? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

The President's comment comes a few hours after his son-in-law Jared Kushner denied having "improper contacts" with Russian officials.

Kushner released a statement outlining the testimony he intends to provide on Monday behind closed doors before the Senate Intelligence Committee, one of the congressional bodies pursuing the investigation.

The president feels that the investigation is an excuse by Democrats to justify their unexpected defeat in the November presidential election, when Republicans surprisingly won the White House, kept control of both houses of Congress and reaped numerous victories in local elections.

"After 1 year of investigation with Zero evidence being found, Chuck Schumer just stated that 'Democrats should blame ourselves, not Russia,'" Trump tweeted.

Democratic congressional leaders, including Schumer, on Monday are presenting a new economic plan to get back into the good graces of their voter base after the 2016 defeat with the aim of regaining control of Congress in the 2018 midterm elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)