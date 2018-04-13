Misplaced logic: Protecting GSTN data needs more than a change in ownership

The finance ministry wants to convert the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), the not-for-profit organisation that provides the technological backbone to the GST, into a government-owned company.

In fact, according to media reports, even a 100 per cent government stake has not been ruled out. At present, the government holds a 49 per cent stake — the Centre and states share 24.5 per cent each — and the balance 51 per cent is held by five non-government institutions — 11 per cent by LIC Housing Finance and 10 per cent each by HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and NSE ...