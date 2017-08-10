Power Minister Piyush Goyal is one of the shareholders in the cash logistics company Security and Intelligence Services India (SIS), which has made its debut on Dalal Street. Goyal, who owns 0.72 per cent stake (worth Rs 38 crore at the current price) in the company, could be experiencing a mixed bag of emotions. He would likely be happy as the stock market listing will provide liquidity to his holding, but also a bit sad, possibly because shares of the company ended six per cent below the initial public offering price despite a good response from investors. Probably, a bad day for the company to list, as overall markets, too, remained weak.
You win some, you lose some
Piyush Goyal is one of the shareholders in the cash logistics company SIS
Business Standard August 10, 2017 Last Updated at 22:36 IST
