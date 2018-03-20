Miss March 31 date to file belated tax return for FY16, risk an I-T notice

With the government having changed regulations on filing belated returns in two different Budgets (2017-18 and 2016-17), the deadlines can get confusing. Those who have not filed their returns for the financial (FY) 2015-16 have a window of opportunity to do so by March 31, 2018. will not be able to file returns for FY 2015-16 once they pass this deadline. Latecomers should ensure that they meet the deadlines failing which there can be consequences. “The authorities can issue a notice and ask the individual to file returns is he has not done it. The assessee will need to pay the penalty on delay along with interest on the outstanding,” says Naveen Wadhwa, general manager, An assessing officer also has power to take a call on an individual’s possible income based on relevant facts and raise a demand, if returns are not filed despite a notice. In the 2016-17 Budget, the government slightly relaxed filing norms. Just like earlier, a taxpayer got up to two years to file returns. But for the financial year 2016-17, the individual can revise return despite filing it late. Earlier, the regulations didn’t allow revising of belted returns. If you haven’t filed returns for the financial year 2016-17, the last date to do it is March 31, 2019. Belated filing has its own drawbacks.

Not only do you lose the opportunity to avail of select exemptions and carry forward losses (other than house property loss), you may have to shell out extra as interest under different section of the Income- Act. You will also be charged an interest of 1 per cent per month (simple interest) on the amount outstanding. This interest will be calculated from the due date applicable.