Miss March 31 date to file belated tax return for FY16, risk an I-T notice

With the government having changed regulations on filing belated returns in two different Budgets (2017-18 and 2016-17), the deadlines can get confusing. Those who have not filed their returns for the financial (FY) 2015-16 have a window of opportunity to do so by March 31, 2018. Taxpayers will not be able to file returns for FY 2015-16 once they pass this deadline. Latecomers should ensure that they meet the deadlines failing which there can be consequences. “The tax authorities can issue a notice and ask the individual to file returns is he has not done it. The assessee will need to pay the penalty on delay along with interest on the tax outstanding,” says Naveen Wadhwa, general manager, Taxmann.com. An assessing officer also has power to take a call on an individual’s possible income based on relevant facts and raise a tax demand, if returns are not filed despite a notice. In the 2016-17 Budget, the government slightly relaxed filing norms. Just like earlier, a taxpayer got up to two years to file returns. But for the financial year 2016-17, the individual can revise return despite filing it late. Earlier, the regulations didn’t allow revising of belted returns. If you haven’t filed returns for the financial year 2016-17, the last date to do it is March 31, 2019. Belated filing has its own drawbacks.
Not only do you lose the opportunity to avail of select exemptions and carry forward losses (other than house property loss), you may have to shell out extra as interest under different section of the Income-tax Act. You will also be charged an interest of 1 per cent per month (simple interest) on the tax amount outstanding. This interest will be calculated from the due date applicable.Going forward, however, the taxpayer gets only one year to file his returns instead of two. For filing returns of 2017-18, the last date of filing is March 31, 2019. “Taxpayers now need to be very cautious with their tax filings as the deadlines have been substantially squeezed and penalties have been hiked,” says partner of a tax consulting firm. Individuals having an income of more than Rs 250,000 are mandatorily required to file income tax returns. Tax experts point out that from the next assessment year (AY) (2018-19), the government has also hiked penalties for delay in filing of returns. For the financial year 2017-18, if you don’t file returns by July 31, 2018, you will be charged a penalty of Rs 5,000. If you delay it beyond December, the penalty increases to Rs 10,000. Tax experts said that the income tax department is actively pursuing individuals who have not filed their taxes, especially after a large number of notices were sent to those who deposited over Rs 200,000 during demonetisation. This year onwards, assessees are receiving messages for the first time, asking them to go online and provide reasons for not filing of income tax.
