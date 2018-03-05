Nagaland results: 75% elected MLAs are crorepatis, 2 have criminal records

has 75 per cent 'crorepati' MLAs, or 45 out of 60 MLAs elected to the legislative assembly this year have individual wealth worth over Rs 10 million (Rs 1 crore), a report said here on Sunday.

Post-2013 assembly elections, 61 per cent or 36 out of 59 MLAs were found to be

Of the two MLAs with criminal cases registered against them, one is from the and the other from the Nationalist (NDPP).

According to the (ADR), six MLAs have not disclosed their sources of income. The state also failed to give any woman MLA.

"The average of assets per MLA in the 2018 assembly elections is Rs 50.16 million (Rs 5.16 crore).

In 2013, the average assets of the MLAs analyzed was 18 crore," the report said.

The average assets per MLA for the 27 Naga People's Front (NPF) MLAs analysed is Rs 40.41 million ( Rs 4.41 crore), 17 NDPP MLAs have average assets worth Rs 70.52 million (Rs 7.52 crore), 12 BJP MLAs have average assets of Rs 30.68 million ( 68 crore) and two People's Party (NPP) MLAs have average assets worth Rs 10.37 million (Rs 1.37 crore).

"20 (74 per cent) out of 27 MLAs from NPF, 13 (77 per cent) out of 17 MLAs from NDPP, 9 (75 per cent) out of 12 MLAs from BJP and 1 MLA each from JD(U), NPP and Independent have declared over Rs 1 million assets," said the report.

The top richest MLAs include Neiphiu Rio from the NDPP with assets worth over Rs 360 million (Rs 36 crore), K. Tokugha Sukhalu also of the same party with over Rs 170 million (Rs 17 crore) assets and Yitachu from the NPF with over Rs 170 million (Rs 17 crore) assets.

from the NDPP with Rs 9 lakh had assets valued lowest.

Speaking of education, 20 MLAs have declared their educational qualification to be between 8th pass and 12th pass, while 39 MLAs have shown educational qualification of graduate or above and one MLA had declared himself as illiterate.