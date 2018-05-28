Newly elected Karnataka Congress MLA S B Nyamgoud dies in road accident

-
-
Senior Congress legislator Siddu Bhimappa Nyamgoud from Karnataka's Bagalkot district died in a road accident on Monday, police said.
He was 71 and leaves behind his widow, two sons and three daughters.
"The accident occurred near Tulasegeri village when the car in which Nyamgoud was travelling crashed into a divider after the driver lost control while trying to avoid a head-on collision with a truck," Tulasegiri police inspector M B Biradar told IANS.
Bagalkot is 530 km from state capital Bengaluru and 20 km from Tulasigeri.
Four persons, including the driver, were injured. They have been admitted to a hospital in Bagalkot.
"The legislator was travelling to Jamkhandi via Bagalkot from Panaji in Goa upon his return from Delhi on Sunday night," Biradar said.
Nyamgoud was re-elected to the state Assembly in the May 12 election, defeating BJP's Kulkarni Shrikant Subrao by 2,795 votes.
The veteran party leader was a Union Minister in the P V Narasimha Rao cabinet in 1990-91.
Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and many Congress leaders mourned his untimely death.
