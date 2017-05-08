Truth will triumph, tweets Arvind Kejriwal on graft charges by Kapil Mishra

Tweet comes a day before Delhi Assembly special session, which is expected to be a stormy affair

Tweet comes a day before Delhi Assembly special session, which is expected to be a stormy affair

"Truth will triumph," Chief Minister on Monday said, ahead of the special session of the on Tuesday in the wake of charges levelled against him by sacked minister



"Truth will triumph. Its beginning will be made during the special session of the tomorrow," Kejriwal tweeted late this evening on the graft charges against him by Mishra that has led to turmoil in the



The one-day special session is expected to be a stormy affair as the opposition plans to come down hard on the government over Mishra's graft charges.



The ruling will also seek to corner the and its government at the Centre over alleged



sources hinted that the revelations which are being planned by the party on Tuesday will be targeted at the



The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the on Monday suspended Mishra from the party's primary membership after he made graft charges against Kejriwal.



Mishra dared the to oust him from the party even as he fired a fresh salvo at Kejriwal, saying a Rs 50 crore deal was arranged for the chief's brother-in-law.



Asserting that a bogus bill amounting to Rs 10 crore was made to favour Kejriwal's brother-in-law, Mishra also alleged that during the Punjab polls, there was massive by in ticket distribution, and supplying of liquor by party members.

Press Trust of India